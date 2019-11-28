Mesut Ozil's Agent Insists He Remains Happy at Arsenal (Again) Despite Fenerbahçe Links

Mesut Ozil's agent insists the playmaker is happy at Arsenal, and has no intention of leaving the club in the summer.

The 31-year-old's Arsenal future has been the subject of speculation for some time, with Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe the most recent club that he has been linked with.

The German international has been in and out of the team all season, and is the club's top earner on £350,000 a week. His bumper contract ends in 2021, leaving the summer transfer window Arsenal's penultimate opportunity to cash in on the midfielder.





However, his agent Erkut Sogut says his player is content at the Emirates - despite all the rumours. Speaking to ​Goal , Sogut said: “You never know in football. First of all, you can never predict the movement of players.





“I have said it before and I am saying it again that he is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He still has a contract to go and there is no change.





“We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”

​Ozil became Arsenal's record signing in 2013, when the Gunners paid over £40m to tempt him away from Real Madrid.





One of Arsene Wenger's final major acts as ​Arsenal manager was to tie Ozil down to a three year contract extension, doubling his wages in the process to make him the highest paid Gunners player of all time.





However, he fell out of favour under new boss Unai Emery, only featuring three times in the Premier League during the 2019/20 season prior to the Spaniard's sacking in November.

The club had been ​looking t​o offload Ozil and free up the wage bill during Emery's tenure, and a move in January was also a possibility, had new boss ​Mikel Arteta not intervened.

The Spaniard has been impressed with Ozil during his brief stint in charge, and he has featured regularly in the Spaniard's new look Arsenal since the turn of the year.