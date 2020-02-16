Mesut Ozil's Agent Insists There Is 'No Chance' He'll Leave Arsenal Before His Contract Expires

​Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil will not leave the club at the end of the season and intends to see out the rest of his contract in north London, according to his agent Dr Erkut Sögüt.





The Gunners have been looking for ways to offload Özil since the start of the season. 90min learned the club could have been successful in January too, had it not been for an intervention from new manager Mikel Arteta .





Questions over Özil's future have once again been raised ahead of the summer transfer window, but his agent Dr Sögüt insists the former Germany international will stick to the contract extension he signed in 2018 - keeping his in north London until next year.

" At the moment, we don’t even talk about it, because he still has one and a half years left," Dr Sögüt, told the i . "He still has 15 months to go. Until then, he will stay at Arsenal , for sure. He will stay until the end of his contract. There’s no chance he’ll leave.





" He is going into the end of this contract, he will be 32 years old, he will be a free agent, and it's not a bad situation. And he will have probably a hundred million followers on the social media side at that time, his marketing will be bigger by that time. And he's 32 so he can still go and play in top-level football for the next two or three years."





Özil isn't the only Arsenal player who will become a free agent in 2021, with star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still no closer to extending his current deal.

Although it looks increasingly likely that Aubameyang will be sold this summer - unless he signs a contract extension, that is - Özil’s agent Dr Sögüt hasn't ruled out the possibility of a new deal being offered by Arsenal this season.

" I look at every option, I need to maximise and get the best contract for him," he added. "The options are coming in now. Maybe he will stay and have a new contract with Arsenal.





"Maybe he has a good end to the season and good next season and the club offers him a new contract. It’s down to the club in the end, not to me or Mesut. If the club is not giving him an offer then he can’t stay. If he gets an offer from the club he will consider it."

