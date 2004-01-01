Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal could be active in January transfer window

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal could be active in the January transfer window as the head coach looks to fine tune his squad and consolidate their top four place.

Although they have benefitted from their rivals having fixtures postponed as a result of Covid-19 outbreaks, Arsenal unexpectedly find themselves in the Champions League places at the midway point of the season

Speaking ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Norwich, Arteta conceded that he could be tempted into doing business if an appropriate deal arises, with the Gunners well in the hunt for a top four finish.

“If you can tweak what you need to in that period, which is not easy, it would be really helpful,” he said, as quoted by The Guardian.

“We are working on that to see the necessities we can have, and whether we can find the right solutions to that.”

Arteta was also asked about whether the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations might also affect his plans, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny all set to be absent as they represent their countries in Cameroon.

"I don’t think we are going to be able to sign players just for this short period of time," he said. "I think it’s a little bit unrealistic. But we will sit down now and make the right decision if we can."

Questioned on whether he has been given guarantees about financial backing from the Arsenal hierarchy ahead of the second half of the season, Arteta added:

"No, I think they have shown always the support. Since I’ve been here it’s always been the case.

"We have tried to explain the plan that we want to put in place really openly. Instead of how much money we are going to spend, how much money we are investing in the team and in the football club and go step by step.

"Every case will be treated differently, and every situation will be treated different. But the ambition is only one and it’s trying to be the best team."