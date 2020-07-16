Mikel Arteta Admits Arsenal's Lack of Transfer Funds Is a 'Big Concern'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has fired a warning to the club's hierarchy, insisting he faces a near-impossible job to bridge the gap to the Premier League's elite without serious financial backing.





The Gunners did pick up a 2-1 victory over champions Liverpool on Wednesday, but they are still down in ninth in the Premier League table and face an uphill battle to qualify for the Europa League, let alone the Champions League.





#ARSLIV highlights? Oh, go on then!



Start your day the right way ? pic.twitter.com/HYSQc2oLK2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arteta warned Arsenal that the result means nothing in the grand scheme of things and he needs financial support to get the Gunners back to where they belong.





"[The lack of transfer funds is] a big concern," he confessed, doubling down on comments made pre-match. "You can see how [Liverpool] build their squad and there is no magic, you need to improve the squad with quality, quality players. And we need a bigger squad to compete in this competition. That is the challenge.





"It's a massive job. You only have to look at the difference between the two teams - it's enormous. The gap in many areas we can't improve it in two months but the gap between the accountability, the energy, the commitment and the fight between the two teams is now equal.





Liverpool spent huge sums on Alisson & Virgil van Dijk to become champions

"Before it wasn't like this. I'm very proud of that. The rest will take some time but at least we've got that now and my message to the players is with that we can create something."





Arsenal have struggled to find transfer funds for a while now. The £72m move for Nicolas Pépé last summer, which is scheduled to be paid in instalments, made a real dent in the club's bank balance, and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak has only made the situation more difficult.





Free transfers and loan moves are thought to be Arsenal's preferred modus operandi this summer, which is obviously not ideal for a side who need a major rebuild to get back up with the big boys.





Matteo Guendouzi could be sold to raise funds

If Arteta wants money to spend, it is expected that he will have to sell players first. Mattéo Guendouzi has been heavily linked with a move away, star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be sold if he refuses to extend his contract, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the latest player to be moved closer to the exit door.





Atlético Madrid's Thomas Partey is high on the wish list, and Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst is also believed to be on the radar, yet pursuing swap deals may be Arteta's only way to proceed with either transfer.





For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!



