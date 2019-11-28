Mikel Arteta Admits He Wants Granit Xhaka to Stay at Arsenal & Offers Calum Chambers Update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confessed that he wants to see midfielder Granit Xhaka turn down a January exit from the Emirates Stadium.
The Swiss international's agent recently revealed that they have already agreed terms with Hertha Berlin ahead of a possible January move, with the two sides now needing to agree on a transfer fee.
Arteta has previously confessed that he is a huge fan of Xhaka, and speaking after his side's 2-1 loss to Chelsea (via the club's official website), he took the chance to encourage Xhaka to stay at the Emirates.
"He played at Bournemouth, he played really well, he was very committed, he played a really good game," he said. "
"
If Arsenal are to let him go, they are thought to want close to €40m, but Hertha are only prepared to go as high as €35m.
Xhaka did not feature against Chelsea because of illness, while centre-back Calum Chambers managed just 23 minutes before being forced off the field with what looked like a nasty knee injury.
Arteta admitted that he was unsure about the extent of the issue, but the early signs did not look good.
"
“We will discuss in the next few days, internally, where we can improve the squad,” Arteta said.
For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min