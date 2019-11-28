Mikel Arteta Admits He Wants Granit Xhaka to Stay at Arsenal & Offers Calum Chambers Update

​Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confessed that he wants to see midfielder Granit Xhaka turn down a January exit from the Emirates Stadium.

The Swiss international's agent recently revealed that they have ​already agreed terms with Hertha Berlin ahead of a possible January move, with the two sides now needing to agree on a transfer fee.

Arteta has previously confessed that ​he is a huge fan of Xhaka, and speaking after his side's 2-1 loss to ​Chelsea (via the club's ​official website), he took the chance to encourage Xhaka to stay at the Emirates.

"He played at ​Bournemouth, he played really well, he was very committed, he played a really good game," he said. " After the game he started to feel ill. He had a temperature and he wasn't feeling good. The last two days he's been in bed. That's why he's not been selected.

" I hope [he does not leave]."





Xhaka is understood to be keen on a move away from Arsenal after his public breakdown in relationship with the supporters, which saw him booed off the field in October's 2-2 draw with ​Crystal Palace .

If Arsenal are to let him go, they are ​thought to want close to €40m, but Hertha are only prepared to go as high as €35m.

Xhaka did not feature against Chelsea because of illness, while centre-back Calum Chambers managed just 23 minutes before being forced off the field with what looked like a nasty knee injury.

Arteta admitted that he was unsure about the extent of the issue, but the early signs did not look good.

" The doctors are assessing him. The first feeling he got, it wasn't very positive," he confessed.





The boss later spoke to ​talkSPORT about the need to enter the January transfer market to try and cope with his side's injury crisis .





“We will discuss in the next few days, internally, where we can improve the squad,” Arteta said. “Because at the moment we have a lot of injuries like I said. Some of them might be long term as well, so we have to adapt the plan.”

