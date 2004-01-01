Mikel Arteta already hopes Martin Odegaard will stay at Arsenal beyond loan

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already said it is possible for Martin Odegaard to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond his initial loan from Real Madrid because he is the exact type of player the Gunners have been looking for in his position.

Odegaard has joined Arsenal on a short-term deal until the end of the season, an arrangement expected to cost the club around £2.8m in a loan fee and wages. But there is no option to secure his signature permanently, so any transfer at that stage will have to negotiated with Real.