Mikel Arteta & Antonio Conte on PSG's 'ten-man shortlist' to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain are still planning to cut ties with manager Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season and have added both Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte to their list of possible replacements.

As 90min revealed in early February, PSG and Pochettino are expecting to part ways in the summer - a sentiment that has only grown stronger in the aftermath of the Parisians' humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

There have even been suggestions that Pochettino could be given his marching orders immediately, although those in charge at the Parc des Princes have dismissed such speculation.

A summer exit remains on the cards, and L'Equipe note that PSG have cast their net far and wide in their search for a replacement.

On their ten-man shortlist are Arteta and Conte of Arsenal and Tottenham respectively, the latter of whom is seen as the most realistic of the pair because of his ongoing frustrations with Spurs' failure to compete in the Premier League.

The pair are joined on the list by long-time target Zinedine Zidane. The former Real Madrid boss is open to moving to PSG but is believed to have his sights set on the job with the France national team which could be open after the 2022 World Cup later this year.

With Zidane's interest in the job unclear, PSG have a long list of other suitors, of which Arteta and Conte are just two.

Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus), Erik ten Hag (Ajax), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Christophe Galtier (Nice), Simone Inzaghi (Inter), Lucien Favre (unattached) and Thiago Motta (Spezia) are all under consideration.

PSG fans have been voicing their frustrations towards the team in the aftermath of their Champions League exit. The team - though largely Neymar and Lionel Messi - were booed during Sunday's 3-0 win over Bordeaux, while the team's training ground was also hit by graffiti.

Those responsible urged current director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to leave the club, but despite that, neither are believed to be under any immediate pressure.