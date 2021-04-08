Mikel Arteta backs Thomas Partey to find form

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists we will see just how good Thomas Partey can be in the final stage of the campaign as he puts a consistent run of games together.

The Ghanaian midfielder arrived at the Emirates at the start of the season for £45m but has since struggled to find form due to a series of niggling injuries. He has featured 22 times for the Gunners, missing 16 games in total through said injuries.

But the 27-year old has started six of his side's last seven games in all competitions, completing 90 minutes on three occasions. However, with Arsenal still somewhat struggling in central areas of the field, fans have started to question whether Partey was really worth the substantial fee.

Partey expectations vs reality pic.twitter.com/mORzsvqR1F — Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) April 8, 2021

But the Sun reports that Arteta has stood by his man and urged him to prove how important he can be for the club.

"Hopefully we will see the best version of Thomas at Sheffield United on Sunday and against Slavia Prague next week," Arteta said. "Now that he has got a sequence of two or three games I think we’ll see him finishing the season in a really strong way.

"It’s very difficult to make a proper assessment of Thomas’ performances so far because he has missed six months and that is a long time. He is still adapting to our way of playing, which is different to what he did at Atletico, but he we can all see what he brings to the team."

Thomas Partey in Europa League action for Arsenal | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Partey will need to be on top form alongside his team mates in the coming week. The Gunners face a tough Premier League test away to Sheffield United on Sunday night and a huge Europa League quarter final second leg with Slavia Prague on Thursday, with the aggregate score poised at 1-1.

And, despite currently sitting seven points off the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool, Arteta insists that a European place finish and Europa League success is the aim for his side.

"The club we represent has high demands and the minimum we can ask for is everyone to work hard to deliver the goals that are expected from us.

"There are some really good examples of teams that were rebuilding and were helped in the project by being out of Europe. But I would rather be in Europe every year and I still want to qualify through our league position and also win the Europa League.”