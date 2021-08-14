Mikel Arteta bemoans Arsenal's attack following Brentford defeat

Mikel Arteta has bemoaned the toothlessness of Arsenal's attack following his side's shock 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Brentford.

The Gunners were without both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for Friday evening's game - both of whom were sidelined due to illness - and it showed, as Arteta's side failed to really trouble David Raya throughout the game.

Speaking to the press after his side's opening day defeat, Arteta lamented Arsenal's inability to create chance even do the 'basics' (via Sky Sports):

"The biggest worry was our threat in front goal. The amount of times we got around the box and got in great situations but it wasn't enough threat or shots on target. If you don't do that in the Premier League then you won't win.

"I don't want excuses - we missed players but I don't like to hide. We were not good enough to beat them. We did not do the basics. We have started in a disappointing way but we will review and speak with cool heads and try to put it right as soon as possible."

Unfortunately for Arteta, Arsenal weren't much better at the other end.

£50m signing Ben White endured a nightmare start to life at the Gunners, letting the ball bounce over his head in the six-yard box (yes, really) to allow Christian Norgaard to double the Bees' lead.

"We didn't start well, conceding a goal in an isolated incident. We didn't cope well with the second balls or long balls. And that's all they needed to create problems for us. Then we conceded from a long throw."

The pathetic nature of Arsenal's performance has, as expected, led to fans calling for more (and better) signings to be made as soon as possible, but when asked whether or not the defeat will speed up Arsenal's transfer business, Arteta stated:

"We are very clear of what we wanted to do, what our strengths are and where we can improve. I don’t think today’s performance shows anything different to what we’ve already seen."