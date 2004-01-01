 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta bids emotional farewell to Emile Smith Rowe following Fulham transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta paid tribute to Emile Smith Rowe after the midfielder completed a transfer to Fulham.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards