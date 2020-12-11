Mikel Arteta Calls on Arsenal to Improve Home Form Ahead of Back-to-Back Games at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal must redeem their home form 'immediately' if they are to achieve anything this season.

The Gunners are languishing in 15th in the Premier League and have lost their last three top flight fixtures at the Emirates, scoring just once in that time.

Arsenal's Premier League loss to Wolves was their third in a row at the Emirates | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal have two home fixtures in the space of four days approaching, with the visit of Burnley on Sunday followed by Southampton on Wednesday and Arteta has urged his side to turn around their form at the Emirates ahead of the two clashes.

"We can do nothing right now about what happened in the last few weeks," the Arsenal manager said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "We know the home form is going to be vital for our success and we have to change that immediately.

"So if we want to have any hope of doing something important and relevant this season it has to be by winning the games at home."

Arsenal's struggles in the Premier League have been in stark contrast to their performances in the Europa League. The Gunners topped their group with a 100% record - the only side in the competition to do so - to comfortably qualify for the knockout stages.

Arteta's youthful Europa League side found the net 20 times in six European outings, with youngsters Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun and Emile Smith Rowe all seizing their first team opportunity.

In the Premier League, Arsenal have scored just 10 times in 11 matches, and Arteta insists he would have no problem replacing his senior starters with youngsters should they continue to underwhelm in the top flight.

"When I feel that it is the right moment to do that I have to pick the players that I have the feeling or we have the feeling as a coaching staff that have the best chance for us to win the game so that has to be a yes," Arteta added.