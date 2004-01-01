Mikel Arteta Claims Arsenal Have 'No Margin for Error' With Transfers as He Backs Owners

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal have 'no margin for error' in the upcoming transfer window, but backed the Gunners' owners to come good in approaching a 'crucial' time for the club.





With the last game of the season on Sunday, the highest Arsenal can finish the campaign is eighth, which will be Arsenal's lowest final position in the Premier League since 1995. To make matters worse, if they don't beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final, it'll also be their first year outside of European competition for 25 years.





After a turbulent campaign for the Gunners, Arteta has repeatedly been vocal about the club's need to strengthen in the summer in order to compete with the division's best.





Pepe joined in a huge £72m deal last summer.

Missing out on Europe could have grave consequences for Arsenal, as it represents a major revenue loss, which could make the summer transfer window an even more challenging one.





"We know that we don't have any margin for error and everything has to be so planned," Arteta said of the summer recruitment plans, via Goal.





"I have to say that I am very confident with the way that the owners and the board are approaching this crucial time for us. With a great process to put the team into the next level very quickly. Once we know a little bit more and have more information about where we are it will be easier to make those decisions."





Arteta has Arsenal fans' backing.

The Arsenal faithful have regularly expressed their frustration at owner Stan Kroenke's unwillingness to open his chequebook to the level of other 'big six' clubs, but Arteta said he believes the club will 'do it right' this summer.





He continued: "The fans when they get nervous it's normal. For me, it's not that they get nervous, it's frustration. This club and its history is there. People are relating this badge with success, with joy, with trophies and emotions. We can't change that and we must not try to change it. Because it makes us big and we only have to think like that.





"For me it's the only way to think about this club and the future of it. If we are all in the same place on that we will make it, but we have to do it and then transmit it to the players, to every member of staff and then to the fans. If we do that and we are together with that mindset we wll do it."



