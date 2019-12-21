Mikel Arteta Confirms Freddie Ljungberg Will Stay on as Part of His Arsenal Coaching Staff

​New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed former interim manager Freddie Ljungberg will remain as a member of his coaching staff at the Emirates Stadium.

The Swede took just one victory from his six matches at the Gunners helm, having come in as a temporary replacement for the sacked Unai Emery. He was in charge of the club's under-23s side during the 2018/19 campaign, before joining the 48-year-old's backroom staff last summer.

Thank you all for the warm welcome, I feel very honoured and happy to be back.

Now let’s get to work @arsenal pic.twitter.com/ybmGulCw5L — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) December 21, 2019

It's understood ​Arsenal's board have ​tasked Arteta with sealing a top-four finish this season, with the Spaniard having already addressed his new team of coaches as they look to end a three-year exile from the ​Champions League.

Ljungberg was one of the men he spoke to following Saturday's 0-0 draw at ​Everton. Discussing the Scandinavian's future in north London, Arteta said (as quoted by the ​Daily Mail): " ‘I told him my idea, and the people I wanted to bring to form my coaching staff.





"[I told him] their roles and responsibilities of each of them. I wanted to know what he was feeling, I wanted to know what he had in mind, what his expectations were.





"We talked, and we made a decision that the best thing was for him to stay with us. I think he knows the players, he knows the situation, he knows the history of where we're coming from, and also his knowledge of the game is going to really help us to be better.

" I knew him a little bit, obviously, and we will start a new chapter now, with new ideas, new ways of doing things. I got a really good impression. He's ready to help. He was very positive."





Former ​Manchester United and Everton assistant Steve Round will also support Arteta at Arsenal, while Brentford goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon is another who could team up with the recently-appointed Gunners boss.

