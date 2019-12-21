Mikel Arteta Confirms Freddie Ljungberg Will Stay on as Part of His Arsenal Coaching Staff

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed former interim manager Freddie Ljungberg will remain as a member of his coaching staff at the Emirates Stadium.
The Swede took just one victory from his six matches at the Gunners helm, having come in as a temporary replacement for the sacked Unai Emery. He was in charge of the club's under-23s side during the 2018/19 campaign, before joining the 48-year-old's backroom staff last summer.
Thank you all for the warm welcome, I feel very honoured and happy to be back.— Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) December 21, 2019
Now let’s get to work @arsenal pic.twitter.com/ybmGulCw5L
It's understood Arsenal's board have tasked Arteta with sealing a top-four finish this season, with the Spaniard having already addressed his new team of coaches as they look to end a three-year exile from the Champions League.
Ljungberg was one of the men he spoke to following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Everton.
