Mikel Arteta delivers verdict on new Arsenal signings after Burnley win

Arsenal spent the most money of any Premier League team in the summer transfer window, but Mikel Arteta believes they are beginning to reap the rewards from their significant business.

The Gunners earned their second successive 1-0 win on Saturday, edging past a tough Burnley side at Turf Moor. Arteta's rearguard stood firm against the physical and aerial battle that the Clarets posed, with the new defensive signings doing their bit to keep another clean sheet.

A decent display from the new signing | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Speaking after the game, Arteta was quick to single out several of the new boys who arrived in the summer, as they played their part in helping Arsenal turn a corner following their shocking opening three defeats of the new season.

The Spaniard praised the returning Gabriel and summer arrival Takehiro Tomiyasu for their stoic performances at the back, describing them as 'terrific' against the presence of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

"Both of them, I think they were really terrific," Arteta said. "I think the back four in general was really solid. We didn't concede much, even though they put us under pressure. I thought they were really good."

Arteta was particularly pleased with Gabriel, noting his impact on the team since his return to the side, having missed the first three matches of the season.

"Yes but we didn't have him, so we don't know how much we missed him. We know that he's a player with an incredible future and is already giving us a lot.

"He has adapted really well to the league. That's why we signed him. He is stepping in, his language is much better and he can coach and communicate much better with his teammates. He understands what we want and I don't think it gets much harder than playing here in the Premier League.

"He was terrific today."

And new goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also received plaudits from his coach, who hailed his 'character and his leadership,' after securing another shutout against a stubborn Burnley.

"Yes, exactly. That's his character and his leadership. That's how he presents himself as a person as well and that's what I like. He has a presence and he dominates his area."

£50m centre-back Ben White did not get an honorary mention after he endured a slightly shakier afternoon at the back than the rest of his defensive teammates, although Arteta did praise his new recruits more widely.

"We are much closer," he added. "But what we identified and recruited was players with really specific qualities and then to demand them to do what they are the best at. I thought today was a really good example with some of the players playing in those positions that give you something different."

Arsenal have climbed to 13th in the table off the back of their victory over Burnley, having previously been rooted to the bottom of the Premier League after three games of the season.