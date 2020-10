Arsenal have had a rethink of their midfield targets after failing to agree a deal to sign Lyon's Houssem Aouar, with a loan move for Chelsea's Jorginho next down the list.

Mikel Arteta had made the Frenchman his number on target this window, but notoriously tricky negotiators Lyon grew tired of the Gunners' offers and pulled the plug on any sale.

Having set a series of deadlines for Arsenal to complete a transfer, the latest of them expired on Saturday, with Lyon informing various French news outlets that they had cut short all negotiations with interested parties and that Aouar would be staying . The player also informed teammates he would be going nowhere.

With time running out before Monday's 5 October deadline, ESPN now claim that Chelsea's Italian midfielder has risen to the top of Arsenal's wishlist.

The outlet even go as far as stating that Arteta is 'desperate' to sign Jorginho on loan before the window slam shuts, which would extend the the connections between the clubs with Arsenal having already brought David Luiz and Willian north of the capital in the past 12 months.

Prior to his move to Stamford Bridge, Jorginho was being heavily tracked by Manchester City, who were frontrunners to secure his signature from Napoli. Arteta was part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff when their interest was at its peak.

28-year-old Jorginho eventually opted to move to west London, where he has since made over 100 appearances and scored 12 goals. So far this Premier League season, he's netted three already - all from the penalty spot.

Frank Lampard is not overly keen on allowing the midfielder to leave without securing a replacement, although there is an understanding at the Blues that they need to lighten their numbers in certain departments.

90min understands that Lampard has told the club hierarchy to pay 'whatever it takes' to land long-term target Declan Rice, a player who would fit the bill as a replacement for Jorginho.

Source : 90min