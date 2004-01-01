Mikel Arteta discusses deadline day ins & outs at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to say whether Ainsley Maitland-Niles will stay or go on transfer deadline day, but has confirmed the Gunners are working on a number of possible deals and hasn’t ruled out any late arrivals.

Maitland-Niles, who turns 24 this year, has only been sparingly involved in the Premier League this season and has made most of his appearances, which have come all over the pitch, from the bench.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could leave Arsenal on loan | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Leicester, Southampton, Newcastle and West Brom have all been linked with loan swoops for the England international, who might command more regular game time away from Arsenal.

“We have decided [who could leave on loan today] and we are working on it. You will find out before 11pm,” Arteta said of the situation, via Arsenal.com.

“I cannot speak about any individual players. What we want to do, the conversations we've had, the various reasons. Let's see if we can get something done tonight,” the Spaniard added.

It has been reported that Arsenal would prefer Maitland-Niles to get game time as a full-back should he secure a move, although the player himself would rather get chances in midfield.

Leicester are said to be Maitland-Niles’ preference, but the Foxes pose a potential threat to Arsenal in the fight for European places, meaning the Gunners would rather he joins Southampton.

Arsenal have already signed goalkeeper Mat Ryan and midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan this winter, but Arteta hasn’t shut down the possibility there could be another late addition if a good opportunity presents itself.

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt is one player who has been and the Gunners have been in the market for a player in that position to provide cover for Kieran Tierney and free up Bukayo Saka to play further forward more permanently where he is more dangerous.

Patrick van Aanholt has been linked with Arsenal | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

“The last day of the transfer window is always unpredictable so things can happen. They might happen, they might not happen. We are on it,” Arteta said on possible incomings.

