Mikel Arteta Discusses Shkodran Mustafi's Errors & Insists Defender Has Arsenal Future

​Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that Shkodran Mustafi still has a future at the club, while he is prepared to work hard to help the defender eradicate the errors which have plagued his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The German has faced plenty of criticism from fans for numerous costly mistakes in matches, most recently in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea, when he under-hit a backpass which led to David Luiz's red card and Chelsea's opening goal.

With Brazilian centre-back ​Pablo Marí set to join the club, it has been suggested that Mustafi could be moved on before the January window closes, but Arteta insisted (via ​Goal) that that is not the case.

“While he is my player and he is training with me the way he does every day, of course [he has a future at the club]," the boss revealed. “The plans maybe in the summer were different with him, I came here, he is here and his attitude is always right.”





Arteta went on to discuss Mustafi's battle with consistency, insisting that it is his responsibility to help the defender figure out a way to stop making such costly mistakes.





“Absolutely. It’s my job to [help eradicate the errors],” the ​Arsenal boss said. “I don’t believe that at 27 you cannot improve certain aspects of the game. I really believe that you can.





“I’ve worked with players like this, I’ve had team-mates like this and there is always a moment where there is a click. There are certain patterns that lead to these type of scenarios [mistakes] and the more of those patterns that we take away, slowly they will decrease. I’m confident we can do that.





“I can accept a mistake, no problem. What I’m not going to accept is someone who makes a mistake and after he stops playing, he doesn’t want the ball, he doesn’t want to make decisions. That player is not acceptable for our team.

“But Musti after that [mistake] tried to play every single time, he went for every single challenge and he put his body on the line.

“He was down afterwards, yes, but he reacted and if he does that, he will overcome the situation. He made a mistake. Obviously we want to minimise that as quickly as possible and find the reason why that happens, but I like his reaction after that.”

