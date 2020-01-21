Mikel Arteta Discusses Shkodran Mustafi's Errors & Insists Defender Has Arsenal Future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that Shkodran Mustafi still has a future at the club, while he is prepared to work hard to help the defender eradicate the errors which have plagued his time at the Emirates Stadium.
The German has faced plenty of criticism from fans for numerous costly mistakes in matches, most recently in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea, when he under-hit a backpass which led to David Luiz's red card and Chelsea's opening goal.
With Brazilian centre-back Pablo Marí set to join the club, it has been suggested that Mustafi could be moved on before the January window closes, but Arteta insisted (via Goal) that that is not the case.
“While he is my player and he is training with me the way he does every day, of course [he has a future at the club]," the boss revealed.
“Absolutely. It’s my job to [help eradicate the errors],” the Arsenal boss said.
“I’ve worked with players like this, I’ve had team-mates like this and there is always a moment where there is a click.
“I can accept a mistake, no problem. What I’m not going to accept is someone who makes a mistake and after he stops playing, he doesn’t want the ball, he doesn’t want to make decisions. That player is not acceptable for our team.
“But Musti after that [mistake] tried to play every single time, he went for every single challenge and he put his body on the line.
“He was down afterwards, yes, but he reacted and if he does that, he will overcome the situation.
Source : 90min