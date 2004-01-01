Mikel Arteta Explains What Is Required to Beat Champions Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has outlined what it takes to topple current Premier League champions Liverpool, ahead of back-to-back games against the Redmen within the next seven days.

The Gunners will first travel to Liverpool on Monday night to face Jürgen Klopp's side in the Premier League, in a game that could have an early bearing on Arsenal's pursuit of a spot in next season's Champions League.

Arteta will then have to prepare his side for yet another game on Merseyside just three days later, with Arsenal drawn away at Liverpool in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Though the prospect of playing the six-time Champions League winners and reigning English champions twice within a week may seem daunting, it has not been an issue for Mikel Arteta so far.

The bearer of a 100% managerial win record over Liverpool, having beaten them in the Premier League last season and the Community Shield this season, Arteta explained that there is a way you have to play against the Reds - but not necessarily an easy one (via football.london).

"First of all you need a great individual performance by all of [Arsenal's players]," said Arteta.

"You need certain luck, that’s for sure, in moments in the game, and then you have to be so consistent in everything you do throughout 96 minutes because in any moment they can open you up and you can get exposed."

Arteta went on to emphasise the mental side of any contest against a Klopp side, warning that Arsenal would need to be switched on throughout the match.

"You never give up. That’s another thing that is crucial against them [Liverpool]," he continued.

"You have to expect them to be at their best. If you’re always expecting that then the level of attention is higher, focus is higher and you are more determined in every ball. Against them that’s key."