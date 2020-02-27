Mikel Arteta 'Feeling Much Better' Following Coronavirus Diagnosis Last Week

​Arsenal have released an update regarding the health of first team manager Mikel Arteta, following his coronavirus diagnosis.

It was revealed that the Spaniard has tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and he has subsequently been self-isolating at his home.

His wife provided a ​promising update on her husband's condition over the weekend and 37-year-old is continuing to recover well.

A statement posted on the ​Gunners website read: " A number of staff, including Mikel and the men’s first team squad, are currently isolating at home. We’re pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better.





"He’s in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly."





While they are staying away from the training, ​Arsenal's players are being provided with individual training plans to ensure they are fully fit when football eventually resumes.

The club's women's and youth teams have also been encouraged to stay at home until the coronavirus threat subsides.

The statement went on to detail the various steps that Arsenal had taken to stem to spread of the virus.

" You can imagine that as this fast-moving situation has developed, we have been taking extensive steps to ensure we keep operating efficiently while protecting our players and staff.





"Our training centres in London Colney and Hale End were closed for deep cleaning after Mikel’s diagnosis with the virus but have now re-opened with a small workforce to maintain the facilities and training pitches.





"Our Highbury House office is now closed, and all our staff from that building, as well as other staff who can work remotely, are operating from home. Thanks to the detailed contingency plans we had in place, we are able to operate effectively in this way."

The club's retail stores and stadium tours have also been forced to shut down temporarily. It is not yet known when the Premier League will return, but it will definitely not be before 30 April with the season's end date of June 1 being ​extended indefinitely.