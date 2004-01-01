Mikel Arteta furious with Premier League for hectic Arsenal schedule

Mikel Arteta hit out at the Premier League for their scheduling of Arsenal's fixtures after watching his side lose 2-0 to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were the better side in the opening 45 minutes as they looked to extend their five-match winning streak, but second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino ensured his side left empty handed against a Liverpool team who have now won their last nine Premier League games.

Arsenal remain well placed in the race for a top four finish, sitting above Manchester United by a point with two games in hand. But Arteta's side will be in action again in Saturday's early kick-off, prompting the Spaniard to launch into a furious tirade against the scheduling of his side's games.

“Thank you so much to the Premier League to do that,” Arteta sarcastically told his post-match press conference. “And they’ve done it again for when we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United. So if they want to give them any advantage I say today, thank you so much for doing that.

“Yes 100 per cent,” Arteta replied when asked his players would be ready to face Aston Villa. “Don’t worry on Saturday, the players will be there with energy. They will sleep, eat well. But thank you so much to the Premier League for putting the fixtures like this. Very, very helpful."

Arteta added that Arsenal had appealed to the Premier League over the timings of their games, but that had been rejected - leading him to argue that care is only shown for television broadcasters and not the club.

“No it’s always BT, it’s Sky, it’s this, it’s that, but the one that is affected is Arsenal and the only thing I care about and we care about is Arsenal and for Arsenal, it’s not fair,” he said.