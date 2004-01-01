Mikel Arteta gives update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang return with striker in quarantine

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confessed he is unsure when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to action, with the striker now in self-isolation after leaving the country last week.

The 31-year-old travelled to Southampton with the Gunners on 23 January for their FA Cup tie, but he left the squad to be with his sick mother, meaning he has had to miss their last three matches.

Aubameyang has not featured in Arsenal's last three matches | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal were able to beat Southampton in the league on Tuesday and held Manchester United to a draw on Saturday without Aubameyang, but Arteta is obviously keen to have his star striker back at his disposal.

And speaking about Aubameyang's possible return, the Spanish coach admitted he is unsure when the forward will be allowed to return to Premier League action, as he is now serving a period in self isolation after leaving the country.

“We have to follow the rules and the protocols right now and the protocols say he cannot be involved at the moment,” Arteta told the Evening Standard after the goalless draw with United.

“He had a family issue he had to attend to and these are the consequences to that.”

Arteta handing out instructions to debutant Martin Odegaard on Saturday | Pool/Getty Images

Aubameyang's absence was particularly felt in the stalemate with the Red Devils, and Arsenal will be hoping that he is able to rejoin the playing squad ahead of Tuesday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But Arteta stated he 'doesn't know' of any expected return date for the Gunners' captain, and ensured that the club will 'follow the rules and the protocols' over his period in quarantine.

“I don’t know. We are working with the Premier League and government about it. He’s been looking after his family and now he’s in quarantine.

"We have to respect that and the doctor is managing the situation currently.”

The Gunners face Wolves in midweek before travelling to take to on Aston Villa on Saturday.