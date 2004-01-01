 
Mikel Arteta hails 'exceptional' David Raya after Atalanta wonder save

Mikel Arteta & David Raya discuss the Arsenal goalkeeper's outstanding double save in the 0-0 draw with Atalanta.
Source : 90min

