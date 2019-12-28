Mikel Arteta Heaps Praise on Wilfried Zaha Amid Speculation Linking the Player With Arsenal Move

​Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on Wilfried Zaha, amid speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal.

Zaha was close to signing for the Gunners in the summer but after a lengthy transfer saga Crystal Palace managed to retain their star man.

The Ivorian was eager to move to the Emirates Stadium and even sought ​new representation, after being disappointed that his agent was unable to secure him his dream move. Zaha continues to be linked with a Selhurst Park departure with a host of top teams said to be interested in the January deal for the forward.

Bayern Munich recently had a proposal to take the 27-year-old on loan dismissed by the Eagles, in a move that saw the club reignite their ​summer interest in the player - which was exclusively revealed by 90min back in July. Chelsea look unlikely to pursue Zaha, with 90min also understanding that Frank Lampard does not view him as a ​good fit for the current Blues squad.

Arteta added weight to speculation linking the player with ​Arsenal by giving a glowing review of the former ​Manchester United man's talents on Thursday. Speaking before his side takes on Palace on Saturday, the Spaniard described him as a "phenomenal" player.

" I think he's a terrific player and I think the impact he's had in the Premier League in the last few years has been phenomenal," Arteta said, as reported by the ​Express.

" His ability to create chances on his own is unique. We know Wilf and the type of talent he is.





“When he gets isolated in one-on-one situations, we know what he can do."

The Gunners boss also used the press conference to reaffirm his commitment to keeping his entire squad. Arteta has previously ​revealed his desire to keep the unsettled Granit Xhaka at the Emirates Stadium and he once again stated that the Gunners not be signing anyone in January.

" We're not thinking to sell,” the ex-Manchester City assistant manager said bluntly.





"There's nothing concrete at the moment on the table, as I said, I'm focusing on the players we have now and this transfer window is a little bit tricky and things might come at the end. But I don't know which way."

