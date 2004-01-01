Mikel Arteta hits out at VAR after Arsenal defeat

Mikel Arteta has hit out at the VAR for overturning the decision to award a penalty to Arsenal during their 1-0 defeat to Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

At 0-0 the Gunners had been awarded a spot kick when Dani Ceballos was taken down in the area by Richarlison, however the call was overturned after a VAR check due to Nicolas Pepe being marginally offside in the buildup.

After the penalty was not awarded, Everton would go on to snatch a huge victory at the Emirates courtesy of a calamitous goalkeeping error from Bernd Leno (where's Emi Martinez when you need him, eh?).

Leno was at fault for Everton's goal | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Speaking after the defeat - Arsenal's 13th of the season in the Premier League - Arteta lambasted VAR (quotes via the club's official website):

"It is building up and enough is enough, and today, to be fair, I had enough. We have had many of them, and no one explains. When they explain, they say, 'sorry, it was a mistake' but unfortunately it is affecting a lot of people, and it is affecting our job and most importantly our football club.

"That's why I cannot understand it and I've been in football long enough, and I can watch it 10 times and if I want to find it, I cannot find it.

"I really like that we can make use of the technology, it's just we need consistency, clarity and we want to see their faces and responses. We are always here in front of the media trying to explain the reasons why we do something, why we do the other thing and I think that has to be clear and explained."

Arsenal fans protesting | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Arteta also discussed the protests which were staged outside of the Emirates prior to Friday evening's game, and stated the need for the club to rebuild trust with their own fans following the Super League debacle:

"I think it is a relationship that has to come together from both parties, one giving some opportunities and the other showing that they want to be closer to them.

"I talk about what my experience is and the relationship I have with them [the fans] and how involved they are, and now my biggest challenge is to get them inside the stadium as quick as possible and show that passion, and that togetherness and unity with the team because the team is desperate for them to be close to us."