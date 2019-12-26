Mikel Arteta Labels Arsenal 'Biggest Club in England' & Hints at January Signings

​New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that the Gunners are the biggest club in England, and he is prepared to enter the transfer market to fire the club back to where they belong.

Arsenal have fallen to 12th in the Premier League, eight points behind the top four, and they have been linked with a number of January signings to try and help them close the gap and push for Champions League qualification.

Speaking to ​Sky Sports, Arteta insisted that the most important thing is making the fans enjoy following ​Arsenal again, after years of watching supporters grow frustrated with the direction of the club.

"We need to connect the team with the fans again, I sense in the last few seasons there has been a big disconnection, and we are losing a lot of power," he said.

"I said before that they are probably the most important part of the football club, and we need to get them on board, we need to convince them, and we need to be able to transmit what we are trying to do with the team.

"If the fans can see an identity close to what they are used to seeing with Arsenal, they will be on board.

"We are the biggest football club in England, and we have to play a little bit with that arrogance, that belief. This stadium has to create fear again. I used to hate coming here as an opponent, and we need to use that power. The opponent must be uncomfortable playing here. We need to recover here."

While Arteta puts Arsenal as England's 'biggest', ​90min's own rankings have the Gunners as the UK's third-biggest club.

With the January transfer window right around the corner, Arteta confessed that his priority was to maximise the impact of his current group, but new signings are still an option.

He added: "We need players back from injuries, first of all, to be more solid, more compact. And then we might need to do one or two things if the right players become available, to help us. But at the moment I am more concerned with getting the maximum out of the players available to us."

