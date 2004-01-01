Teams
Mikel Arteta lists 'key moments' where Arsenal's title bid unravelled
Mikel Arteta was asked to pick out the 'key moments' in which Arsenal's Premier League title bid fell apart following their 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has pinpointed the moments and matches where his side's Premier League title charge fell apart.
90min
