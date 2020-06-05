Mikel Arteta Looking to Strengthen 4 Key Areas of the Arsenal Squad Ahead of Next Season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's 'priority' is to bring in a right-back, a centre-back, a box-to-box midfielder and a striker when the transfer window opens - but the Gunners' business in the market will be heavily impacted by the coronavirus.





Since Arteta's arrival, the Spaniard has made a positive impact both on and off the field. But with the new boss looking to help the Gunners move back up the table and compete in Europe once again, the north Londoners have been showing an interest in a number of top players with the boss keen to strengthen and rebuild his squad.





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Goal now report that Arteta's priority is to bring in at least one right-back, one centre-back and a box-to-box midfielder. As well as this, the 38-year-old is also said to view the addition of a striker as 'key' should either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette depart the club.





With regards to the right-back position, Arteta is keen on bringing in someone who can challenge Hector Bellerin. Goal reveal that Arsenal have 'admired' Norwich City's Max Aarons for some time and view him as a possibility - but he is likely to prove too expensive, even if his side are relegated from England's top division this season.





Instead, it is 'far more likely' that the Gunners will sign Cedric Soares on a permanent basis, or even promote youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu. Of course, like every club, Arsenal have been feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus and, as a result, they will have an even smaller budget for the upcoming transfer window. This will also be affected by Arsenal's performances in their remaining fixtures, and whether they secure any European football for next season.





90min learned back in March that the Gunners were considering the signings of Willian, Ryan Fraser and Layvin Kurzawa - all of whom are set to become free agents this summer. The club are targeting free transfers as doubts remain over the size of their transfer budget.





A source further confirmed to 90min in April that the north London club are open to selling captain Aubameyang as they look to deal with the financial impact of the pandemic. With his contract due to expire in just over one year, the club are looking to offload him to the highest bidder in the next transfer window.





Most recently, 90min was informed that Arsenal are ready to take a loss on left-back Kieran Tierney, just under 12 months after his arrival.





Should the Gunners shed some of their current star players, this will, of course, provide Arteta with a greater chance of landing his preferred targets. But it remains to be seen just who will be coming in and out of the Emirates during the next transfer window.



