 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta makes exciting Ethan Nwaneri admission after Bolton brace

Ethan Nwaneri has earned the praise of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after scoring a brace in their Carabao Cup victory over Bolton Wanderers.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards