Mikel Arteta Names New Arsenal Coaching Staff Ahead of First Match on Boxing Day

​New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has officially named his new coaching team in north London, which includes the club's former interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.





Arteta was in the stands during Arsenal's last match as they held out for a 0-0 draw against Everton, but Pep Guardiola's former right hand man will be in the hot seat for the first time ever when the Gunners travel to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.





With just a couple of days left before the match, Arteta has now officially named his new coaching staff which will look to help Arsenal climb back up the Premier League table.

As well as retaining Ljungberg, Arteta has also brought Steve Round and Albert Stuivenberg into the club to work as his assistants. Stuivenberg spent time under Louis van Gaal at Manchester United and is currently working alongside Ryan Giggs with the Welsh national team - a role he will keep until after Euro 2020.





Arteta has also appointed a new goalkeeping coach, Iñaki Caña Pavón.





" I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me," Arteta said upon the official announcement . "They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking. Along with the talented people we have in the club already they will be key people to get us back to winning ways."





Arteta will be desperate to get off to a perfect start against Bournemouth as the games are coming thick and fast over the next few weeks.

Nobody understands Man United and Chris Wilder should win Manager of the Season, already?! 樂 https://t.co/DOEIUMZheT — 90min (@90min_Football) December 24, 2019

After their second away trip in as many games, Arsenal will host both Chelsea and Manchester United within a matter of days.





On top of that, Arsenal will also be looking ahead to the start of the FA Cup as well as the initial knockout stage of the Europa League.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!