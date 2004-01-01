 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta offers unique insight on Thomas Tuchel's England appointment

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has come out in support of England's controversial decision to appoint German coach Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate's permanent successor.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards