 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta offers worrying injury updates on three Arsenal stars ahead of Liverpool clash

Mikel Arteta has warned that Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori could all miss Arsenal's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards