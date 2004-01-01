Mikel Arteta on comparisons between Martin Odegaard & David Silva

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has played down comparisons between Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard and Manchester City legend David Silva.

Arteta joined City as assistant to Pep Guardiola in 2016, spending three years in the Etihad Stadium dugout before taking the head coach role at Arsenal.

In that time in Manchester, Arteta coached Spain icon Silva, while Odegaard has played under his guidance at the Emirates Stadium for nearly a year.

In a press conference after Arsenal's 4-1 win over Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday evening, Arteta was asked whether Odegaard - who teed up Emile Smith Rowe's late goal - could become as good as Silva one day.

"That’s a big name," Arteta replied (via football.london). "My opinion is the player [Silva] is the best I’ve seen playing between the lines for the last 20 years.

"Martin has a big capacity to unlock situations. I’m really happy. He’s improving now in his goal threat as well. He’s very willing to become one of the best but it’s still very early."

Odegaard is starting to find some form in an Arsenal shirt after a quiet start to permanent life in north London. The Norway international has scored three goals and provided one assist in his last five games - including two strikes away at Manchester United and Everton.

Prior to that, Odegaard had managed to contribute just one goal in 11 games for the Gunners, while he scored once and laid on two assists in 14 games while on loan at Arsenal last season.