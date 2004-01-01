Mikel Arteta on Wolves Loss, Luiz Injury & Whether He's Fearing the Sack

Arsenal's frustrating run of form continued on Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium.

Wolves fired home twice in the first half through Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence either side of a header from Gabriel Magalhaes, and Arsenal were unable to muster up the creativity for a comeback as they tumbled down to 14th in the Premier League.

Here's what Arteta had to say after the game (via the club's official website).

On David Luiz's Head Injury

Luiz surprisingly played on after a head injury | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Centre-back David Luiz was involved in a sickening clash of heads with Wolves' Raul Jimenez early in the game. The Mexican was stretchered off and rushed to hospital, but a bloody Luiz surprisingly continued to play until half-time.

"It was a really tense situation because the collision was surprising and straightaway you could see the reaction of the players, asking for the doctors to come on the field, which is never a good reaction.

"Then I just had news from David that the doc made all the tests and followed all the protocols to make sure that he was fine. He responded really well to all of them, but it was a nasty cut. David wanted to continue and he continued, but at half-time we decided to take him out because he was uncomfortable heading the ball.

"And with Raul, I'm really concerned and worried and want to send him our best wishes for him and his family because it looked really nasty and hopefully he can make a good recovery."

On 3 Consecutive Home Losses

Arsenal have struggled at home | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"Losing at home is painful. It's the third time in a row, for different reasons but at the end of the day, in the first half Wolves had two shots on target and scored two goals. We had I don't know how many entrances into the penalty box, how many crosses, chances and situations with more or less efficiency, with more or less quality in the final ball but enough for sure not to lose the game or even win it.

"But when the game's close, in that situation against Wolves, you are so exposed in any ball that you lose in certain areas because they are a great counter-attack team and this is our reality at the moment. This is our level today. We can beat anybody but we can lose as well because the margins are so minimal. We want to start to score more goals, obviously. The mountain is a big one to climb."

On Whether He Fears the Sack

Unai Emery was sacked in a similar position last year | Pool/Getty Images

"It's something that, the day I decided to become a coach, I knew that one day I would be sacked or I would leave the football club. I don't know if that will be the day I sign my contract or in a month's time or in a year's time or in six months, so I never worry about that.

"My only concern is to get the best out of the players, give the best possible service to the club and become better and better. I know one day I will get the sack, I will leave, but I don't know when that is going to happen."

On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Slow Form

Aubameyang's dry spell continues | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has managed just four goals in his last 12 Arsenal appearances, with just two of those coming in the Premier League.

"I think we all are [worried] because the main goal scorer of the club at the moment isn't scoring goals, so my biggest concern is how to help him more to score goals because we need his goals.

"How important Auba has been for this club in the last two years and how the goal sheet has been shared among the squad tells you his importance. He needs to be scoring goals if we want to be successful."

On Creating the 4th-Fewest Chances in the League

Arsenal are not getting chances | Pool/Getty Images

"When we can train, that means that we have time, because we are playing every three days and that makes it really difficult to do that. We just try to improve this situation.

"More than the situations we create or not is the final ball that we deliver when we are in this situation and the amount of times that we hit the target with the situations that we create, which is not enough. It's down to me to find this solution, to put the players in the right positions and do it better.

"We got into these positions much more than Wolves did and we lost 2-1. That's for sure, but the quality, the efficiency when we get into these positions and the quality of the delivery when we get there and the final product, it has to be much more consistent and better and this is the task that we have ahead of us."

