 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal trio after pre-season victory over Man Utd

Mikel Arteta has praised Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel's performances in Arsenal's' 2-1 win over Manchester United.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards