Mikel Arteta praises Martin Odegaard after dominant Norwich win

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Martin Odegaard following Arsenal's emphatic 5-0 away win over Norwich City on Boxing Day.

The Gunners were in complete control for the entire 90 minutes against the basement dwellers, taking an early lead through Bukayo Saka and not looking back. Kieran Tierney and Saka netted further strikes before late goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe made sure of an easy win.

Although he did not find the back of the net, Odegaard was one of his side's best performers, finishing the game with two assists and three key passes.

After a slow start to the season, the midfielder has been in flying form of late and his manager revealed his delight at his recent contributions after the game.

"I think he is playing fantastically well. He helps us a lot, he glides the team together and I am really pleased with him," Arteta said of the Norwegian.

Although Odegaard was singled out for special praise, Arteta was also happy with the all-around display of the Gunners, who moved up to fourth with the win.

"It was very good [today]. A really traditional day in this country and to play football in this atmosphere, it was great," he said.

"I think we performed and played really good, we were really consistent and a real threat throughout the game and I am really pleased with the way we attacked and defended.

"There's no time to recover [ahead of the Wolves game] but we will do our best to keep the spirit, the mindset and physically the team in the best possible condition to play in front of our crowd, which we will need a lot from to give us energy in the game and try to win the game."