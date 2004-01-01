Mikel Arteta ?Pretty Positive? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Will Sign New Arsenal Deal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted he is feeling ‘pretty positive’ about the prospect of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extending his stay at the club, after months of speculation.





Aubameyang has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, which is due to expire in 2021, and gossip surrounding the Gunners star has been rife, with reports suggesting he could be set to depart the Emirates this summer.





With the 30-year-old far from short of potential suitors, reports claim that Arsenal are considering a £20m sale, if the former Dortmund star refuses to sign new terms in the imminent future.





Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Europa League action

This week, Aubameyang revealed that nothing had yet been decided over his future, with everything still up in the air.





Manager Arteta has now claimed that the club are continuing to hold talks with the forward and that he is confident a deal can be struck between the two parties.





“We have many discussions with Pierre, with his family and his agent. I’m pretty positive we can find the right agreement for all parties,” Arteta told the club's official website.





“I think it is our responsibility to make him feel this is the right next step in his career. In order to do that he needs to feel valued, he needs to feel he belongs to us and that we want him.





“He really needs to believe we can take this club forward in the way we want to and he’s going to be a key part.”





Since his then club-record £56m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, Aubameyang has enjoyed an impressive spell in north London.





Aubameyang with the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot

His 22 goals last campaign saw him claim the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, and with 17 already this season he is yet again in the running for the award.





Despite the former Dortmund man’s prolific form, Arsenal have struggled to challenge for a European place this season. The Gunners currently lie in ninth position – eight points outside the Champions League spots.





Arteta’s side travel to champions Manchester City on Wednesday in their first game back following the Premier League’s three-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic.



