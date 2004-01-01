Mikel Arteta provides concerning injury update on Kieran Tierney

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Kieran Tierney will likely miss the rest of the season with injury.

Tierney was forced off partway through the Gunners' 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at the beginning of April. Earlier this week the club revealed that the Scot has suffered a knee injury which would rule him out for between four and six weeks.

However, Arteta provided new information on Sunday following Arsenal's comfortable victory at Sheffield United, suggesting that Tierney's will not be involved again before the end of the current campaign. "Kieran is out, probably for the season," he said (via Goal).

The news is a significant blow for the Gunners as they enter the home stretch of the Premier League season. It leaves them short at left-back, with Granit Xhaka forced to fill in during their meeting with the Blades. Scotland will also be concerned by the news of Tierney's injury as the defender is one of Steve Clarke's most high-profile players.

Despite fielding a misshapen team, Arsenal still breezed to a much needed 3-0 win over their stricken hosts. Alexandre Lacazette bagged a brace at Bramall Lane - the first the result of a fine team move - while Gabriel Martinelli grabbed his first goal since returning from a serious injury.

Tierney's absence gives Arteta a selection headache | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"We had a really strong performance. The clean sheet was needed and we were very composed with the ball. Overall I’m very happy," Arteta added.

The Spaniard was also full of praise for his side's first goal in which Bukayo Saka and Dani Ceballos combined intricately on the edge of the box before Lacazette applied the finish.

"It was a typical Arsenal goal, really high quality. He [Laca] is playing really well at the moment," he beamed.