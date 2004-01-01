Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Gabriel Magalhaes' fitness after the defender was forced off in his side's potentially costly 3-0 defeat in the north London derby on Thursday.

In 11 nightmarish first-half minutes, Arsenal conceded a penalty when Cedric Soares barged Son Heung-min in the box and then had Rob Holding sent off for two bookable offences - the second of which was for an off-the-ball shoulder charge that connected with the South Korean's face.

Tottenham then took hold of the game with goals either side of half-time, as Harry Kane added to his spot-kick by heading in at the back post and Son pounced on a loose ball to finish early in the second period.

Arsenal's misery was compounded with 15 minutes to go when centre-back Gabriel went down holding his hamstring. His usual partner Ben White had only returned to the bench for the derby, and Holding will be suspended barring an unlikely successful appeal, so the Gunners could now be left short in that area for the remainder of the season.

Asked about Gabriel's fitness after the match, Arteta said: "Gabi [Gabriel] is not normally a player who asks to get off the pitch.

"He felt something but hopefully, it's not much because obviously having Rob [Holding] out and Ben [White] with no training sessions, we are really short in that position. It's a muscular problem and we'll have to assess it."

The result means Spurs have closed the gap to fourth-placed Arsenal to just one point with two games to go as the north London rivals battle it out to return to the Champions League next season.

Arsenal's penultimate Premier League match comes against Newcastle at St James' Park on Monday night.