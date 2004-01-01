Mikel Arteta provides insight into Arsenal transfer strategy this summer

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal are still hopeful of strengthening their squad before the close of the transfer window, although the market is “difficult”.

The Gunners have already made three signings this summer, completing deals for Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White.

Ben White is Arsenal's marquee arrival so far | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

As 90min reported back in June, Arsenal were always planning a busy window. The club earmarked a budget of around £250m and they remain keen on signing a goalkeeper and two midfielders.

However, they have found navigating the market challenging, a fact Arteta acknowledge when speaking before his side’s Premier League opener against Brentford.

"We are talking about probably the most difficult transfer market in this industry over the last years for sure and we are trying to adapt. The club, the owners and myself, we all have the same interests, which is to make this team much stronger and we know that we still have things to do to get what we want,” he told ESPN.

"[Money is tight] for every club at the moment, we have an ownership that is willing to invest in the team and they want to get the team better and with bigger aims and we are trying to find the balance because at the same time we need to be really careful because we need 100% a position that is sustainable and will help the club."

In recent days Arsenal have been in talks to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with an agreement close. Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic has been told he must sell players before strengthening his squad this summer and Ramsdale is one of the club’s top assets.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are desperate to add a creative midfielder to their ranks. James Maddison is a long-term target, while Martin Odegaard - who spent last season on loan in north London - is another option.