Mikel Arteta provides update on Alexandre Lacazette's Arsenal future

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal will look to address the future of Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has struggled to hold down a regular place in the Gunners' starting XI since Arteta's arrival in December 2019, leading to speculation the club could be looking to cash in on him.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Alexandre Lacazette's situation at Arsenal will be addressed in the summer | Pool/Getty Images

When asked for an update on the frontman's situation, Arteta refused to be drawn on the subject and simply confirmed it's an issue the club will tackle at the end of the season.

“The situation with Laca we will address in the summer, speak to him and just propose the future we want and that’s it,” he said as reported by The Guardian.

“Everything is related to where we are, how much we win and where we are playing next season. There are no exceptions and we all need to be clear with that, with the context we have right now in our industry.”

Lacazette has been in fine form of late - notching three goals and two assists in his last six league outings including the winner in the north London derby - and despite Arteta's refusal to confirm the Frenchman would be at the Emirates Stadium next season, he was full of praise for his recent performances.

“I think he has been in really good form for months now,” he added. “He is sustaining that level, scoring goals and providing the team with something different as well. His work rate has been phenomenal and it’s what we want.

“We need those types of player hitting the next level because over the course of the season we have been missing goals, that creativity in the final third.”

One factor which could play a part in Arsenal's decision over Lacazette's future is their mooted interest in Sergio Aguero.

The Manchester City forward recently confirmed he wouldn't be renewing his deal at the Etihad Stadium - thus making him a free agent this summer - but Arteta remained coy when asked about the reports linking Arsenal with a move for the Argentine forward.

“We will see what happens with him [Aguero] in the future,” he said.