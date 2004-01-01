Mikel Arteta provides William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu injury updates

Mikel Arteta has provided updates on William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu's fitness after Arsenal's emphatic win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with yet another impressive victory on Sunday afternoon, thumping mangerless Crystal Palace 4-1 thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and a brace from Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners had to make do without defensive duo Saliba and Tomiyasu in the game at the Emirates Stadium as both hobbled off injured in the Europa League defeat to Sporting CP on Thursday evening.

Speaking to the press after Sunday's win, Arteta gave updates on both players, stating: "The doctor is assessing [Tomiyasu]. We have one assessment and I think they need to have another assessment tomorrow. It’s not looking good.

"Tomi is not one to exaggerate things. He was really concerned straight away and we are concerned.

"We hope Willy [Saliba] is going to be better news. Again We have to wait to tomorrow to get a better picture."

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arteta said that he was delighted with his side's performance in the game itself: "I'm really pleased with the performance, with the energy, and the determination that we showed. Overall, really good.

"As always, it was tough after Thursday night playing 120 minutes and have question marks over how the team is going to react, but they reacted brilliantly."