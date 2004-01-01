Mikel Arteta reveals Ben White & Bukayo Saka are doubts to face Tottenham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Ben White and Bukayo Saka's prospects to face Tottenham are 'in doubt'.

The Gunners take on their rivals in the rearranged north London derby knowing a win will seal their return to the Champions League at the expense of Spurs.

But they may have to try and complete that task without two key players after Arteta admitted in his pre-match press conference that England internationals White and Saka are doubts.

White hasn't appeared for Arsenal since their 3-1 win over Manchester United late in May after picking up a hamstring injury, and while Arteta said the defender is feeling better, he will undergo further assessments in the lead up to the derby.

Saka, meanwhile, has been playing through the pain barrier recently and has not completed a full 90 minutes since last month's loss at Southampton, with Arteta revealing after their win at home to Man Utd that he has been carrying a knock for a while.

On the latest edition of The Chronicles of a Gooner, 90min's Arsenal podcast, Harry Symeou discusses reports linking Youri Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus with moves to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal head into the derby off the back of four straight victories, though defeat on Thursday will see Tottenham close the gap on them to one point with just two games remaining.

The Gunners then travel to Newcastle on Monday night before facing Everton at the Emirates Stadium on the final day. Spurs host Burnley on Sunday and end the season away at already relegated Norwich.