Mikel Arteta reveals 'big process' behind Aaron Ramsdale signing

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted with the impact Aaron Ramsdale has had on the Gunners following the "big process" undertaken to sign him from Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old moved to north London in August and has usurped Bernd Leno as Arsenal's starting goalkeeper, managing four clean sheets in five games.

Ramsdale impressed again as Arsenal salvaged a 0-0 draw away at Brighton on Saturday, and Arteta is happy to see his shot stopper in such fine form.

"The way we decided to recruit Aaron was to go through a big process where obviously we wanted to know a lot about his personality, his character and the way he could handle the big pressure of playing for a big club," Arteta said, via the Daily Mail.

"He's showing that he's ready to do that. I'm really happy with his performances and what he's bringing to the team and it's another reason why the team has made it difficult to concede goals."

Arsenal were impressive in their 3-1 win against Tottenham in the north London derby last week, but laboured to a draw at the Amex Stadium, and Arteta insisted his side did not deserve to leave the south coast with more than a point.

"It was a point gained because I don't think we deserved anything more than that," he added. "If we did deserve the point it was because we defended really well the last 15 or 20 metres of our pitch but in general, we never felt in control of the game.

"The way they pressed if we had made better decisions with the ball on a few occasions there were big spaces to attack and we had a real threat to do that.

"But we weren't bright enough to do that and we didn't show enough quality in those duels to break that press and then become really dangerous in open spaces."