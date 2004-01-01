Mikel Arteta reveals talks about bringing Arsene Wenger 'much closer' to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed he has spoken to legendary former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger about returning to the club, suggesting he could be a ‘great help’.

Arteta is working on rebuilding Arsenal after a few disappointing years. But the opportunity to bring Wenger back to the club appears to be something the Spaniard is keen on.

Wenger stepped down as manager in 2018 after 22 years in charge. He is credited with transforming the Gunners and the Premier League in general as English football became more in tune with the world game. Since leaving, he has worked with FIFA as chief of global football development.

During that time, Wenger has had nothing to do with Arsenal. But now he could be tempted back to help mentor Arteta, who took the opportunity to discuss things further at the premiere of Arsene Wenger: Invincible.

“Well, there has been communication, and I saw him and talked to him when we went to see the film,” Arteta explained, via Arsenal.com.

“It was incredibly pleasant to see him and chat to him – and hopefully we can bring him close. Because I think he will have a great time just seeing the environment that he can create around him (and) around this place. Because of the respect and admiration that everybody at the club has for what he’s done – and as well for what he represents as a person in this club."

Arteta refused to divulge exactly what kind of role Wenger would have if he does return to Arsenal, although the likelihood is some of kind of advisory or consultancy position.

“I cannot tell you now, but what I can say is that I would like him to be much closer personally to me. Because I think it would be a great help – and it would be a great help for the club,” the boss said.

“Things take time, and I think he has to dictate those timings. What I can say is from my side and I can talk I think on behalf of everybody that we would be delighted to have him much closer.”

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!