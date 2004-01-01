 
Mikel Arteta reveals what Arsenal are doing to win 2024/25 Premier League title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on everybody at the club to give more as the Gunners seek to identify and improve the "very tiny margin" that cost them last season’s Premier League title.
Source : 90min

