Teams
Premier League
Liverpool FC
Manchester City FC
Arsenal FC
Chelsea FC
Aston Villa FC
Fulham FC
Newcastle United FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Nottingham Forest FC
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford FC
Manchester United FC
West Ham United FC
Ipswich Town FC
Everton FC
Leicester City FC
Crystal Palace FC
Southampton FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Mikel Arteta reveals what he said to Aaron Ramsdale after emotional Arsenal reunion
Tweet
Mikel Arteta has revealed the details of his post-match conversation with Aaron Ramsdale, stating that he wished the ex-Arsenal goalkeeper "all the best".
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Kai's pass on the floor to Leo for the 3rd...
05 Oct 21:04 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 590 views 8 replies
Rambo Gone
03 Oct 17:15 - pjlincs, 872 views 7 replies
Who writes this shyte ?
02 Oct 15:13 - 7sisters, 271 views 7 replies
Either our movement off the ball is better
01 Oct 22:56 - WES, 522 views 12 replies
We are going to win the league.
01 Oct 15:30 - 7sisters, 480 views 11 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards