 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta reveals what he said to Aaron Ramsdale after emotional Arsenal reunion

Mikel Arteta has revealed the details of his post-match conversation with Aaron Ramsdale, stating that he wished the ex-Arsenal goalkeeper "all the best".
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards