 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta reveals who is to blame for Arsenal's shock defeat to Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta explains who is to blame for Arsenal's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards