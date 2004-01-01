 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta reveals why he is really pleased with Mikel Merino

Mikel Arteta offers a positive update on Mikel Merino after making his Arsenal debut in their 2-0 win over PSG.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards