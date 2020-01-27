Mikel Arteta Rubbishes Reports Linking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang With January Move to Barcelona

​Mikel Arteta has rubbished reports that have suggested Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could join Barcelona in the final days of the January transfer window.

Aubameyang is Arsenal's top goalscorer this season, having managed 16 from 26 appearances in all competitions. This fine form has been replicated throughout his Gunners career with the Gabon international averaging over a goal every other game since joining the club in January 2018.

The 30-year-old is understood to be attracting interest from ​Barcelona as the Catalan giants look for offensive reinforcements to lessen the blow of Luis Suarez being ruled out until April.

​The Teleg​raph have reported that Barça are planning a last minute swoop for Aubameyang before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month. The Gunners are said to want in excess of £50m for the frontman however, and this could price the Spanish side out of the move.





Barcelona were previously targeting Valencia striker Rodrigo but those negotiations have ​stalled, meaning that Barça have now turned their attentions to capturing Aubameyang. Despite this speculation, Arteta has insisted that the former Borussia Dortmund man will not be leaving north London in the next few days.

" As far as I know, I think a week ago, we were discussing that he said he was so happy, that he didn’t agree with the things that were being written in the media, that he has his future here,” the Spaniard said after his team's FA Cup victory against ​Bournemouth on Monday, via the ​Express .





" I’m so happy with that so that’s where I’m standing at the moment. I want Auba here 100%. I am so happy with him.





“I can't wait to have him available again after suspension."

