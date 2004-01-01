Mikel Arteta rues lack of Arsenal quality and issues Kieran Tierney injury update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lamented a lack of attacking ‘quality’ from his team in Thursday night’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, which ended the Gunners’ recent winning run at three games and kept them in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Arsenal dominated possession in the clash at the Emirates Stadium but were unable to fashion enough clear chances to make the all-important breakthrough.

Arsenal couldn't score against Palace at the Emirates | NEIL HALL/Getty Images

Arteta concluded that his side were a little too stale and ‘lacked freshness’ after the game, though he was happy with another defensive shutout.

“We lacked some quality and end product in the final third to win the game. We took a point, another clean sheet which is really positive, but disappointing not to get the three points,” the Spaniard said, via Arsenal.com.

“We did have some difficulties in the game where we started to give some balls away without any pressure. [But] I think the spirit and the attitude the team showed in tracking was back. I think the boys were terrific there but we lacked that freshness and that spark in the final third.”

A few days earlier, a frustrated Arsenal had needed extra time in the FA Cup to beat a Newcastle side that has been weakened by the prolonged after effects of a coronavirus outbreak.

“We will assess and review what we have done in the last two games that we have to do better,” Arteta commented.

“Defensively [against Palace], we were really solid and we are not giving things away easily. We're making it really hard for the opponent. In the final third, we've progressed a lot but there are things that we have to do better.”

Arteta also spoke about Kieran Tierney's absence on the night, confirming that the Scotland international will need to go for a scan for an as yet unspecified injury.

Kieran Tierney was a notable absentee for Arsenal | Pool/Getty Images

“I don't know [when he will be back]. He is going to have an MRI scan and we'll see how he is,” Arteta added (via the Independent).

"He's a real threat and the way we are playing and the way we attack on that left-side, he's a really important player. We didn't have him, he's injured, and we have to find other solutions."

